He kidnapped a woman during the 2018 bike week, cops say. A year later, he’s behind bars

By Alex Lang

March 21, 2019 09:33 AM

A 34-year-old man is accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman for the duration of the 2018 Memorial Day bike rally weekend.

Ten-months after the incident, Terrance Rayon Thompson faces charges for the first time in connection to the incident. Police charged him Wednesday evening with second-degree domestic violence, third-degree domestic violence, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping.

He is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as bail has not been set on the kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature charges.

On May 27, 2018, the victim reported the assault to police officers. She said that on May 25 Thompson punched her in the mouth while the two were at Ole Shillelagh Sports Bar, according to a police report.

Thompson then took the victim by force to the Bay View Resort and would not let her leave, according to a police report.

It wasn’t until two days later, on May 27, that the victim could leave the hotel, and she fled to the 4th Avenue North area. The victim tried to get her cellphone back from Thompson and he brandished a gun and threatened to shoot the victim, according to a police report.

Thompson fled the area with the cellphone, and then the victim called the police.

