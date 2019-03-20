Crime

C is for caught: Cookie thief nabbed in Myrtle Beach parking garage

By Alex Lang

March 20, 2019 11:50 AM

The suspect is not blue and does not live on Sesame Street.

Myrtle Beach police charged a 62-year-old man with shoplifting and say he took a pack of cookies from a store without paying for them.

On Wednesday, an officer went to 74th Avenue North for a reported shoplifting incident, according to a police report. The officer spoke to a security worker from a nearby resort who said they had the suspect — Richard Yaney — detained in the parking garage.

The security officer said he saw Yaney walk into a store, take a pack of cookies, put them in his shirt pocket and leave without paying, the report states.

Security said they gave Yaney a chance to pay, but he refused. When security said they called police, Yaney tried to run away, according to the report.

The report states Yaney has previous shoplifting charges.

