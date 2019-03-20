Woman beaten, left unconscious during robbery while walking to Myrtle Beach resort

A woman was left unconscious after being beaten during a robbery as she walked to work at a Myrtle Beach hotel on Wednesday night, police say.
The 28-year-old — who later went to the hospital for treatment — said the attack happened as she walked to work at the Coral Beach Hotel around 10:45 p.m., according to an incident report.
The attack happened in the alley between 9th Avenue South and 10 Avenue South, and runs parallel with Ocean Boulevard and Yaupon Street.
The victim said the suspect hit her in the back of the head and she fell to the ground and hit her head, the report states. The suspect slapped, punched and kicked the victim for about 30 seconds.
The victim said she believed she went unconsciousness because she didn’t remember regaining consciousness until an hour later when she got up from the ground and went to a friend’s house for help, according to the report. Several of her possessions were missing including a wallet, a Walmart gift card and cellphone.
The suspect was about 5-foot-6 and weighed 300 pounds, the victim told police. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt that was pulled up and a ski mask that only showed his eyes. The suspect had a Chinese symbol tattooed on his left hand or wrist area, the report states.
