Weeks ago he admitted to killing a man, today he wants out from behind bars

A month ago Darrell Deas stood in a courtroom and admitted to killing a person in 2015. This week he’s asking for a new trial.

Deas filed the request in Horry County saying he should receive a new trial —or to have his case overturned because of double jeopardy — because his lawyer missed chances to shave time off his sentence.

On Feb. 12, Deas pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the 2015 killing of Latron Lewis in a Myrtle Beach La Quinta parking lot. Police say Deas and Lewis argued in the parking lot and it escalated with Deas using a handgun. Police initially charged Deas with murder.

A judge sentenced Deas to 15 years in prison on the manslaughter charge.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

Deas, in a hand-written filing, claimed his lawyers were ineffective. He argued they did not raise the proper defense issues that could have gotten him less prison time, including Stand Your Ground issues.

The argument is despite the fact that defense attorneys argued the shooting was a Stand Your Ground situation during a hearing ahead of Deas trial. It was after that hearing that Deas changed his plea in the case and admitted to the killing.

Deas has changed his mind several times. He was once scheduled to plea ahead of trial, only to reverse course and say he wanted to go before a jury.