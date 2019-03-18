Crime

70-year-old Horry County man charged in connection to child pornography

By Alex Lang

March 18, 2019 04:23 PM

A 70-year-old faces six decades in prison for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced charges against Anthony Castelli, of Horry County, on Monday. He was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploration of a minor and four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators say Castelli possessed and shred files of child pornography, according to the Attorney General. Spokesman Robert Kittle said Castelli had six files.

Castelli was booked in J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Friday and released later the same day on $30,000 bond.

