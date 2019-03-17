Crime

Police trying to identify man who allegedly stole beer, urinated on store’s paper towels

By David Wetzel

March 17, 2019 03:43 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole beer and then urinated on a Dollar General store’s merchandise, according to a department Facebook post.

Police say the man, whose picture was caught on surveillance, is believed to have stolen beer from the store, located at 2140 Highway 905 near Conway, before urinating on a stock of paper towels, the post states.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-915-TIPS (8477).

  Comments  

things to do