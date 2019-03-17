Police trying to identify man who allegedly stole beer, urinated on store’s paper towels

Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole beer and then urinated on a Dollar General store’s merchandise, according to a department Facebook post.
Police say the man, whose picture was caught on surveillance, is believed to have stolen beer from the store, located at 2140 Highway 905 near Conway, before urinating on a stock of paper towels, the post states.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-915-TIPS (8477).
