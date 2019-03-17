Señor Frogs employee reports being punched after telling man to stop urinating in corner

An employee of a Broadway at the Beach bar was assaulted by a woman after telling a man urinating in a corner of the women’s bathroom that he needed to leave, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach police responded to a separate incident at Dave & Buster’s before being flagged down by Broadway at the Beach security asking for assistance to an unrelated incident at Senor Frogs, the report states. Once on scene, a female employee with minor bleeding on her lip told officers she had been assaulted, according to the report.
The woman told police that minutes before their arrival she entered the Senor Frogs bathroom and witnessed a man urinating in a corner, the report states. She approached the man, told him she was an employee there and said that he was not allowed in the women’s bathroom and shouldn’t be urinating on the floor, according to the report.
The woman told police that she touched the man’s arm to guide him out of the bathroom when his girlfriend came out of a stall and said “don’t touch my boyfriend” and punched her in the face, the report states.
The man and woman then left the bar, according to the report. The woman described the woman as black with shoulder-length black hair, the report states.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
