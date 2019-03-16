He left the store with surf and turf in his clothes. Then he fled on a moped, police say

An unidentified man concealed ingredients for a surf-and-turf meal in his jacket and pants before fleeing the Walmart on Seaboard Street on a moped early Saturday morning, and Myrtle Beach police are investigating, according to an incident report.
At approximately 2:27 a.m., police responded to the store in reference to a shoplifting incident, the report states. A loss prevention employee told police he observed a white man conceal two bags of raw shrimp and a pack of steaks in his clothing before leaving the store, according to the report.
Once outside, the man removed the shrimp from his jacket and the steaks from the back of his pants and placed them on the seat of his white moped before fleeing toward the Racepath community, the report states.
After reviewing surveillance, police concluded that the suspect is a white man approximately 35-45 years old with a dark complexion who was clean shaven and stands around 6 feet tall and weighs 190-210 pounds, according to the report. The man was wearing a gray Under Armour baseball cap, a black sweatshirt under a heavy dark blue jacket, jeans and brown work boots during the incident, the report states.
The value of the items was $39.19, according to the report.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
