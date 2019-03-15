Crime

Man had shotgun, brass knuckles, propane tanks when stopped by Myrtle Beach police

By Alex Lang

March 15, 2019 01:22 PM

A 34-year-old man was stopped with a shotgun, propane tanks and other weapons near Myrtle Beach’s Market Common on Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.

The suspect in the case has not been charged in connection to the incident and was taken into emergency protective care. Myrtle Beach Cpl. Thomas Vest declined to comment further on the case as its an ongoing investigation.

According to the incident report, officers found the suspect with a shotgun, pocket knife, fixed blade knife, brass knuckles and two propane tanks in his possession. The suspect was stopped near Shine Avenue and Branch Street around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers found three spent shotgun shells on nearby Baldwin Lane.

The suspect was placed into emergency protective care and taken to the hospital, the report states.

