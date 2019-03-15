Crime

Dogs forced to fight in Horry County ‘dungeon.’ Now four face animal cruelty charges

By Alex Lang

March 15, 2019 02:04 PM

A dog fighting ring was broken up in northern Horry County this week and four people face charges for their role in the case.

According to Horry County Police, on Wednesday police served a search warrant at a home on Persimmons Road in the Aynor area.

Four people were charged in connection to the incident. Police seized 18 dogs which are being held at the Horry County Animal Care Center. The dogs are not available to the public at this time. The breeds included 17 pit bulls and 1 mastiff.

One photo provided by police shows an area called “The Dungeon” and department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said is where the dogs were forced to fight.

Horry County Police charged four people for their alleged roles in the ring:

MUGSV.jpg
Four people were charged in connection to a dog fighting ring in the Aynor area, police say.
J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Kendrick Butler, 25

  • 14 counts of tethering violations
  • 15 counts of cruelty to animals
  • Violation of animal fighting & baiting act

Tran Graham, 36

  • 14 counts of tethering violations
  • 15 counts of cruelty to animals
  • Violation of animal fighting & baiting act
  • Unlawful neglect towards a child

Roy Dew, 54

  • Violation of animal fighting & baiting act

Erica Wilson, 27

  • Possession of cocaine first offense

  • Unlawful conduct towards a child

  • Violation of animal fighting & baiting act

All of the suspects remain incarcerated in J. Reuben Long Detention Center in lieu of bond.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

