Myrtle Beach police investigate armed robbery report at Coastal Grand Mall

By Alex Lang

March 13, 2019 01:49 PM

Myrtle Beach police is investigating a reported armed robbery at the Coastal Grand Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., officers responded to the Belk department store for an initial report of an armed robbery, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest. Officers are on scene investigating the incident.

The mall is located off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach.

A mall security officer told a Sun News photographer they had to leave the mall property soon after the robbery.

