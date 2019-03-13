Friend of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof cited in Myrtle Beach

A man who served federal prison time for lying to investigators about knowing beforehand of Dylann Roof’s plan to attack a Charleston church was cited in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning.

Myrtle Beach police charged Joseph C. Meek, 24, with loitering and operating a vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. at 8th Avenue North. Details of what led to the citation were not immediately available.

Roof was convicted of shooting and killing nine African-American parishioners at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church in June 2015. The attack was racially motivated and dominated national headlines. Roof was sentenced to death in his federal cases. He pleaded guilty on state charges and was sentenced to nine life terms.

Meek was Roof’s friend and was sentenced to 27 months in prison for misprision of a felony and making false statements in connection to the Roof case.

A week before the attack, Roof told Meek he was going to shoot people at an AME Church in Charleston, investigators claimed. Roof also said he was planning the attack for more than six months and intended it to be a catalyst for a race war.

When news broke of the shooting, Meek knew Roof committed the attack and stopped friends and family from telling law enforcement, federal officials stated. It wasn’t until another friend called the FBI that Meek told law enforcement.

When FBI agents first spoke to Meek, he lied about having advance knowledge of Roof’s plans.

Federal Bureau of Prison data shows Meek was released from custody in September 2018.