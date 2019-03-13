Crime

Makeover gone wrong? Myrtle Beach cops seek woman who tried to conceal makeup in purse

By Alex Lang

March 13, 2019 12:20 PM

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.
By
Up Next
Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.
By

A woman tried to conceal $43 worth of makeup in her purse from a Myrtle Beach drug store before a clerk stopped the cover-up, police said.

On Wednesday, Myrtle Beach police officers went to the Walgreens at 300 South Kings Hwy. for a reported shoplifting incident, according to a police report.

The suspect left before officers arrived and could not be located. An employee said she saw two women with a large number of cosmetics, so she started to watch them.

She saw one woman walk around a corner and put makeup products in her purse, the report states. The employee confronted the woman while at the checkout, and she admitted to having the items. She took $43 worth of makeup out of her purse and left the store with two other people, police said.

The suspected thief had brown hair and a tattoo on her upper left arm. She wore a pink shirt and sunglasses.

The items the suspect tried to take included acrylic nails, contouring sponges, lipstick and concealer.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

things to do