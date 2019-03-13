Makeover gone wrong? Myrtle Beach cops seek woman who tried to conceal makeup in purse

A woman tried to conceal $43 worth of makeup in her purse from a Myrtle Beach drug store before a clerk stopped the cover-up, police said.
On Wednesday, Myrtle Beach police officers went to the Walgreens at 300 South Kings Hwy. for a reported shoplifting incident, according to a police report.
The suspect left before officers arrived and could not be located. An employee said she saw two women with a large number of cosmetics, so she started to watch them.
She saw one woman walk around a corner and put makeup products in her purse, the report states. The employee confronted the woman while at the checkout, and she admitted to having the items. She took $43 worth of makeup out of her purse and left the store with two other people, police said.
The suspected thief had brown hair and a tattoo on her upper left arm. She wore a pink shirt and sunglasses.
The items the suspect tried to take included acrylic nails, contouring sponges, lipstick and concealer.
