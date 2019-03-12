Freeze! Connecticut murder suspect found hiding in appliance at Georgetown County home

A man wanted in connection to a murder in Connecticut was found hiding in a running refrigerator by Georgetown County police and SWAT team members assisting the U.S. Marshals on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgetown County deputies and SWAT team members assisted the Marshals in capturing Benjamin Morales at 768 Walker Road in Georgetown County, the release states. Morales was wanted in connection to a murder in New Britain, Connecticut.
After enacting all efforts to get Morales to surrender peacefully, Georgetown SWAT members went into the home and found him hiding in a functioning refrigerator, according to the release.
According to nbcconnecticut.com, Morales, suspected of killing the mother of his children in New Britain on Feb. 4, had been at large for more than a month.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
The NBC affiliate reported that the 42-year-old Morales, of New Britain, had been identified by police as the suspect in a fatal shooting of 27-year-old Alice Marie Figueroa. A warrant charging him with murder was issued, the station reported.
Police said the two were in a relationship and had two children together, according to the report.
Comments