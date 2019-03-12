Cops found a knife stabbed into the railing. Here is what they say happened beforehand

A man harassed his mom with a knife and threatened the lives of police officers during his arrest, according to a police report.
Horry County police charged Tyree Lenardo Graham, 20, of Conway, with threatening a public official, malicious injury to property, assault while resisting arrest and assault and battery of a high an aggravated nature on an emergency provider. He is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $21,000 bond.
On March 7, Horry police responded to a Huntington Court residence in the Bucksport area. When they arrived, the mother said her son got upset during an argument, according to the report.
The son, identified as Graham, had a gun and threatened the mother, according to the report. Graham then picked up a knife and chased his mother down the street.
She got into a relative’s car to try and flee, the report states. Graham stabbed and struck the car with a kitchen knife.
Offers saw the knife stabbed into the railing or the front porch. They went inside the home and took Graham into custody.
During the arrest, Graham kicked the officer and started to kick at the windows and cage of a patrol car, according to the report. He also threatened the lives of officers as he resisted arrest.
