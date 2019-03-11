How a Conway-area traffic stop led to thousands in cash and a heroin arrest

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested in Conway last week following a drug bust by the Horry County Police Department Street Crimes Unit.
Following a traffic stop on March 6 near Highway 65 and Highway 701 North, Jamal Marquise Daniels was arrested after officers found 5.7 grams of heroin and $4,213 in his car, according to a news release from Horry County police.
Daniels, 24, was charged with trafficking heroin, his second offense, and driving under suspension, police said.
He was booked in J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday afternoon and released the next day on $30,000 bond, according to jail records.
