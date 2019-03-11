Crime

How a Conway-area traffic stop led to thousands in cash and a heroin arrest

By Anna Young

March 11, 2019 09:53 AM

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina

Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.
By
Up Next
Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.
By

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested in Conway last week following a drug bust by the Horry County Police Department Street Crimes Unit.

Following a traffic stop on March 6 near Highway 65 and Highway 701 North, Jamal Marquise Daniels was arrested after officers found 5.7 grams of heroin and $4,213 in his car, according to a news release from Horry County police.

Daniels, 24, was charged with trafficking heroin, his second offense, and driving under suspension, police said.

He was booked in J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday afternoon and released the next day on $30,000 bond, according to jail records.

Anna Young

Anna Young is the Coastal Cities reporter for The Sun News covering anything and everything that happens locally. Young, who got her start reporting local news in New York, is dedicated to upholding the values of journalism by listening, learning, seeking out the truth and reporting it accurately. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from SUNY Purchase College.

  Comments  

things to do