He says he shoplifted because he ‘had a lot on his mind.’ Now, he’s sitting in jail

A Myrtle Beach man told police he “had a lot on his mind” when he attempted to steal multiple items from the Walmart on Seaboard Street early Saturday morning, according to an arrest report.
At approximately 4:40 a.m., police responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting in progress, the report states. Police arrived and met with loss prevention before successfully locating the suspect via surveillance, which showed the man concealing several items under his clothing before approaching the exit, according to the report.
When the man made it to the breezeway, police confronted him and asked him to come to loss prevention, to which he complied, the report states. Officers asked the man what he was putting into his pants and jacket, and the suspect immediately began pulling items from his person while admitting to attempting to steal them because he “had a lot on his mind,” according to the report.
There were 14 total items, with all listed as clothes/furs and weapons/other, listed on the police report.
Police then put James Franklin Kearney, 39, under arrest before searching him in front of a patrol car and taking him to Myrtle Beach Jail, the report states. Kearney was issued a ticket for shoplifting under $2,000 first offense.
