Police hear gunshots, find shell casings at scene of Broadway at the Beach incident

An unidentified man allegedly threatened others early Saturday morning, saying he would go to his car and get a gun, and soon after Myrtle Beach police heard four gunshots they believe came from the Broadway at the Beach parking lot, according to a police report.
At approximately 1:40 a.m., an officer assisting in response to a call stating a man threatened others with a gun reported hearing four gunshots that sounded like they came from the parking lot in front of Boardwalk Winery, located at 1314 Celebrity Circle at Broadway at the Beach, the report states.
The officer reports seeing an unknown man running from the east side of the parking lot, according to the report. The policeman asked the man if he heard the shots and he said he had but didn’t know where they came from, the report states.
On scene, officers found four .40 caliber shell casings in the parking lot, according to the report. Three were found in the middle of the parking lot and another was located under a blue vehicle that was parked, the report states.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Police secured evidence from the scene and are working with Broadway at the Beach security to get video surveillance from the incident, according to the report. No one has been charged in connection to the incident.
Comments