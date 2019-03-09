He tried to steal a jacket from Belk. When caught, he blamed stress from work, school

A man who was arrested for shoplifting told police that he didn’t know what he was thinking when he attempted to steal a jacket because of stress from schooling and work, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
On Friday, police responded to Belk at Coastal Grand Mall for a report of shoplifting, the report states. The suspect was detained by asset protection, according to the report.
When an officer questioned the man about the incident, he told police that he just wasn’t thinking because he had a lot going on between his schooling and work, the report states.
The complainant told police he saw the man grab a green Columbia jacket valued at $59.99 from the upstairs area of the store and take it to a cash register to get a price check, according to the report. He then went down the escalator and took the jacket into a women’s fitting room, the report states.
When the man exited the fitting room without the jacket visible, the complainant went into the fitting room to look for it, according to the report. After not finding the jacket, the complainant pursued the man outside the store and stopped him, the report states.
The complainant then took the man to the asset protection office, where the jacket was returned, according to the report. Soon after, police charged William Mark Lathan, 24, with shoplifting of less than $2,000, the report states.
