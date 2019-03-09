He’d been arrested on stalking, peeping tom charges. Then he tried to run her off road

A Murrells Inlet man who previously had been arrested on stalking and peeping tom charges was detained by police again on Friday after attempting to run a car his ex-girlfriend was traveling in off the road, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Around 4:30 p.m., the woman was leaving her residence off 76th Avenue North with another person when the man approached her wanting to talk about the previous arrest, the report states. She told the man to leave her alone before leaving in a vehicle with the other person south on North Kings Highway, according to the report.
Soon after, the man attempted to run them off the road several times, causing the complainant and victim to fear for their lives, the report states. The other person in the vehicle called 911 and told police that the man tried to get in contact with the woman, began following them in a silver Ford Escape and tried to run them off the road, according to the report.
At approximately 4:41 p.m. an officer noticed a vehicle flashing its lights and a silver Ford Escape matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was operating at the intersection of North Kings Highway and 31st Avenue North, the report states. Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of North Oak Street and 29th Avenue North and placed Edward Joseph Gamble under arrest, according to the report.
Gamble, 23, was charged with reckless driving and a warrant for stalking is pending, the report states.
