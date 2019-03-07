Loris High teacher arrested after finding beer in her classroom desk

A Loris High School teacher faces a charge after police found alcohol in her desk at the school.
Loris Police Chief Gary Buley said officers were at the school around 11 a.m. on Thursday. Teacher Jessica McCoy, 33, was in a car accident earlier in the day and someone saw beer cars in her vehicle, Buley said. Officials searched her classroom and found the open container of beer in her desk.
It’s against Loris to have an open container on public property, Buley said.
McCoy was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday afternoon and released two hours later on bail, according to jail records.
Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier provided a statement about the incident.
“I can confirm that Jessica McCoy is a science teacher at Loris High School. After her arrest on Thursday, March 7, she has been placed on administrative leave with pay. She began her employment as a science teacher with Horry County Schools in August 2015. No further comments can be made as it is a personnel matter, and the incident remains under investigation by school administration.
