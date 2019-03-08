Confrontation erupts at Myrtle Beach Walmart after man gets angry about nail in tire

A nail in a truck tire led a disturbed patron to attack employees at a Myrtle Beach repair shop, cops say.
The incident started Wednesday afternoon at the Seaboard Street Walmart. A victim told police that Josh Lee, 29, came into the tire service station and demanded a tire be fixed because of a nail.
One person said it couldn’t be repaired because of where the nail entered and tried to explain the reasoning, according to a police report.
Lee got mad and said racial slurs to one person, the report states, as the witness called the manager.
One victim asked Lee to leave the store because he was making a scene and Lee took a swing at him, the report states. The victim pushed Lee off him, but the suspect approached again and “made contact with the victim’s head/neck area.” The manager arrived and tried to get Lee to leave.
Lee had a small knife and started to dig at the nail in his tire and then confronted the manager, with the weapon still in his hand, according to the report. Lee also spit at the manager.
Eventually, Lee got in his truck and started to leave, but saw one person on the phone calling police, the report states. Lee ran towards the person, who went inside the store to wait for officers.
Lee left before police arrived, though the reports say there are warrants for his arrest related to the incident.
