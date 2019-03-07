Horry County electrician business owner did not pay thousands in taxes, state says

The owner of a North Myrtle Beach electrician group faces up to 15 years in prison for not paying taxes, state officials say.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue charged Jorge Borrego, 44, with three counts of failure to collect, account for, or pay withholding tax. He faces up to five years incarceration and a fine up to $10,000 on each count.
Borrego owns Eva Electric in Horry County. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday and released later the same day.
The department says Borrego failed to pay $26,601 in state withholding taxes between 2015-2017. The money was taken from Eva Electric employee wages.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Comments