Crime

A dozen guns, pounds of drugs seized in Myrtle Beach-area drug bust

By Alex Lang

March 07, 2019 09:50 AM

Nearly a dozen guns and pounds of drugs were found in a Myrtle Beach-area home during a drug raid last month.

On Thursday, Horry County police announced that five people were charged as a result of the raid on an Appaloosa Drive home in the Myrtle Beach area. On Feb. 18, the Horry County Police Department used a search warrant following an investigation. The SWAT unit also assisted in the bust.

Officers seized about two pounds of marijuana, 344 grams of meth and 90 grams of heroin. They also found more than $3,500, and found a cache of guns including:

  • Two AK-47 Draco’s
  • Three Glock 19’s 9MM
  • Two Glock 43’s 9MM
  • MMP Bodyguard .380 caliber
  • GSG 1911 .22 caliber
  • Springfield 9MM
  • Sig Sauer 9MM

The following people were charged in connection to the bust:

  • Jose Berrera Jr. — Trafficking meth over 10 grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking Heroin over 28 grams, trafficking meth over 200 grams and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
  • Christian Mitchell — Trafficking meth over 10 grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking heroin over 28 grams, trafficking meth over 200 grams and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
  • Courtney Mills — Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking heroin over 28 grams, trafficking meth over 200 grams and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
  • Jose Barrera — Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking heroin over 28 grams, trafficking meth over 200 grams and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
  • Clayton Nichols — Possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

