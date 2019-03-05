Shootings at Little River bar and Loris card game prompt Horry police investigations

One shooting in Horry County left a witness dodging bullets, while a separate incident left a gunshot victim feeling “weird,” as police continue to investigate both events.
Horry police have not arrested suspects in connection to either case.
On Sunday, officers responded to a medical facility for a gunshot victim who came from a McLeod hospital, according to an Horry County police report. The victim said he was at the Empire Bar and Grill, 2551 U.S. Highway 17, in Little River with cousins when an unknown person started to shoot a pistol.
The victim ran around a vehicle, “felt weird and fell down,” according to the report. The cousins drove the victim to the hospital for treatment.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
In the other incident, officers responded to a Dossie Road residence in Loris for an attempted murder call on Friday, according to the report. One witness declined to speak to police, but another provided details.
The family was playing cards when the suspect got mad. One witness and the suspect started to fight, but it was broken up and the suspect left the scene, the report states. The suspect returned and threatened to kill the witness.
The suspect pulled out a shotgun and fired at a vehicle in which both witnesses were inside, according to the report.
One witness tried to drive away, but wrecked into a ditch. As one witness hid behind the vehicle, the other ran around dodging shots, the report states.
The suspect fired several shots and fled the scene in the green truck, according to the report. Officers found two spent shotgun shells nearby.
No one was hurt in that incident.
Comments