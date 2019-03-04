71-year-old woman forced to wash with bleach after sexual assault in Myrtle Beach

A 71-year-old woman was forced to wash with bleach following a sexual assault inside a Myrtle Beach residence in 2016 and now her attacker faces 40 years in prison.
On Monday, Robert Lee Myers, 44, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s office. Charges of first-degree sexual conduct, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the case remain pending.
As a result of Myers’ plea, Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced him to four decades in prison, according to the solicitor’s office.
Myers’ plea came as his trial was called to be presented to an Horry County jury on Monday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
On Aug. 18, 2016, the victim — who was 71 years old at the time — saw a light on her 7th Avenue North property at 2 a.m. and went to check the situation, according to the solicitor’s office.
She surprised Myers in her own home. Myers threw the woman to the ground and used an electrical cord to tie her up. He cut her clothing and sexually assaulted her, according to the solicitor’s office.
Myers then forced the victim to scrub with bleach and demanded money, according to the solicitor’s office. The victim escaped and ran down the street to Myrtle Beach police officers who were responding to a vehicle crash.
DNA at the scene linked Myers to the incident, according to the solicitor’s office.
Comments