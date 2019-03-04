Crime

Here is why a California woman said she made bomb threats to the Myrtle Beach airport

By Alex Lang

March 04, 2019 04:15 PM

A California woman will spend two years in federal prison after making several bomb threats to the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Michelle Bryant, 47, of Mission Veijo, California, made five phone calls and bomb threats to the Grand Strand’s largest airport between March and August 2017. Investigators tracked down her location in February 2018 and questioned her, according to a the U.S. Attorney’s Office for South Carolina.

During questioning, Bryant said she made the threats as revenge for a failed relationship with someone with ties to the Myrtle Beach airport, according to the office.

Bryant pleaded guilty to three counts of intentionally conveying false and misleading information. She was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of court-ordered supervision.

Bryant also will have to pay the Horry County Airport Authority $12,822.40 due to its purchase of a bomb-detection dog and trained handler.

Bryant filed an appeal of the sentence, according to court records.

