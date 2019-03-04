She confronted her son when he got home late so he broke her cane, cops say

Nearly every parent has had the following argument with a child.
Few have seen it go this far.
A 25-year-old faces charges after assaulting his mother and breaking her walking cane when she confronted him about arriving home four hours later than expected, according to an arrest report.
Myrtle Beach police charged Dackota Scott Settle with damage to property and third-degree assault and battery.
On Sunday, police went to a 14th Avenue South apartment for a reported assault, according to the report. They spoke to a woman and her boyfriend and both said Settle, the woman’s son, assaulted them.
The woman said she confronted Settle when he came home at 4 a.m. and she believed he would be done working at midnight, the report states. The victim said Settle punched her in the face. The boyfriend took Settle into another room, but couldn’t keep him in there because of his arthritis.
Settle continued the attack on his mom, the report states. He also twisted her leg — which has a metal rod inside.
The mother and her boyfriend said Settle also broke his mom’s walking cane and a recently-purchased phone, according to the report.
EMS responded to the home, but the mother refused to go to the hospital.
