Crime

He tried to cover the smell of a corpse in a closet. Now, he’ll serve decades in prison.

By Alex Lang

March 04, 2019 11:37 AM

911 calls from Collier’s friends alert police to body in closet

Friends of Leon Collier called police to inform them the Little River man may hurt himself and had allegedly killed his girlfriend. These are those calls.
By
Up Next
Friends of Leon Collier called police to inform them the Little River man may hurt himself and had allegedly killed his girlfriend. These are those calls.
By

A Little River man will spend three decades behind bars after pleading to a manslaughter charge for killing his girlfriend and storing her body in a closet while children lived in the home.

On Monday, Leon Collier pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. He will spend 30 years in prison, according to Senior Assistant Solicitor Josh Holford.

The plea happened as Collier was scheduled to have his case presented to a Horry County jury this week.

Police arrested Collier in December 2015 in connection with the murder of his girlfriend Christian Hope Phipps, of Little River. Police learned about her killing after reports of a suicidal man at the residence.

The man, later identified as Collier, talked about harming himself and made reference to possibly injuring his girlfriend.

Officers responded and found a “foul odor” in the home.

Holford previously said police found Phipps, 29, in a bedroom closet, with charcoal and cat litter to cover the smell. Phipps’ children, a 6-year-old and 10-year-old, were at the residence when officers discovered her body.

A coroner stated her manner of death was strangulation and she was dead for up to a week before she was discovered.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

south-carolina

crime

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

things to do