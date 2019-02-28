Here is the latest on the Jane Doe lawsuits over Horry County Police misconduct

Federal civil cases alleging misconduct by Horry County police and disgraced cop Allen Large will continue after a judge rejected county efforts for summary judgment.

A federal judge issued the order Thursday denying the judgment request by Horry County, Horry County Police, ex-chief Saundra Rhodes and others, according to court records.

In the order, the judge noted that evidence supports claims that Horry County supervisors knew or should have know that Large “posed a constant and dangerous threat to women.”

Summary judgment is used in civil cases when one or both sides say a judge should rule in their favor after there are facts no longer in dispute

Five women — only known as Jane Does — filed civil suits against the county and the police agency alleging misconduct. Most of the alleged misconduct centered around ex-detective Allen Large. In January 2018, Large was found dead in his home.