Georgetown jail officer charged with misconduct for relationship with an inmate

An ex-Georgetown jail officer faces criminal charges for a relationship with an inmate.
The Georgetown Sheriff’s Office charged Kasey Gamble, 31, with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office. She is currently being held in the detention center where she once worked as she awaits a bond hearing.
The sheriff’s office says it fired Gamble, who worked for the agency since January 2018.
The investigation started on Wednesday after a fellow officer presented letters to officials. The letters were written by an inmate to Gamble, according to the sheriff’s office.
At the time, officials knew Gamble had possession of the letters, but they did not implicate her because her name was not used.
The letters detailed a relationship involving sex, plans for children and marriage once the inmate was released, according to the office.
Authorities spoke to the inmate who admitted the affair, according to the office. They also interviewed Gamble and presented the evidence and she admitted to the relationship.
