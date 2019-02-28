Conway man charged with having child pornography, faces century behind bars

Authorities charged a Conway man with 10 counts of possessing child pornography and he now faces 100 years behind bars.
On Thursday, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office announced the charges against Hoyt Wayne Norris Jr., 49. Records from J. Reuben Long show Norris was arrested on Feb. 21 and released the next day.
The arrest came after an investigation by Horry County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the attorney general’s office.
Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Norris, according to the office. He possessed multiple files of child pornography, the office stated.
Authorities charged him with 10 counts of sexual exploration of a minor and each count can be punishable by 10 years in prison.
