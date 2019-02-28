Crime

He snorted a ‘large amount’ of cocaine then peed on a girlfriend’s jeep, MB cops say

By Alex Lang

February 28, 2019 12:57 PM

A day filled with alcohol and drug-use led one man to pour beer and pee on a girlfriend’s SUV, according to an arrest report.

Myrtle Beach police charged Anthony James Carson Sr., 34, with disorderly conduct and malicious injury to property.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, officers went to a 7th Avenue North home for a vandalism call, according to a police report. The victim said her boyfriend, identified as Carson, kept kicking her car and poured beer over the Jeep Liberty.

Police saw a liquid on the hood and running off the car in the parking lot, according to the report. The victim said it was beer and Carson also peed on the vehicle.

The victim and her two daughters saw the incident.

Police spoke to Carson at the Oasis hotel and he admitted to pouring beer on the car, the report states. He said he was drinking during the day and snorted “a large amount” of cocaine before dumping the beer on the SUV, police said.

Alex Lang

