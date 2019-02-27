Witness tells TV station he saw killing of Brittanee Drexel in South Carolina

A man in a South Carolina prison told a New York television station he saw Brittanee Drexel’s killing weeks after she went missing from the Myrtle Beach area in 2009.





“There’s a wooded area on the property line. So we were walking through the path and the shooting took place,” Taquan Brown told WHEC in New York. “Nate shot her with a double-barrel shotgun two times.”

Brown didn’t know Nate other than by his first name. He said he walked away after witnessing the killing.

Drexel, 17, went missing from the Myrtle Beach area in April 2009 after she came to the Grand Strand for a spring break trip without her parents’ permission. FBI agents said they believe the Rochester, N.Y., teen was held against her will for several days before she was killed in the McClellanville area.

Brown spoke to the New York station in a series of phone calls from behind bars. He is incarcerated for an unrelated manslaughter charge.

He said he saw Drexel four times after she disappeared, including one encounter at a McClellanville home two days after she went missing. Brown told the news channel that he saw Drexel with a black eye and she was sexually assaulted.

The statements are the latest development in the 10-year saga over Drexel’s disappearance. While the FBI said they believe Drexel is dead, her remains have not been found.

Brown also filed a civil suit in late December against state officials and investigators. In the hand-written document, Brown stated that he believed “Shawn Taylor” made threats against his life.

Timothy Da’Shaun Taylor has been a key player in the case. Federal investigators said a jailhouse informant told them Taylor was at the house where Drexel was assaulted and shot as she tried to escape.

Brown said he told investigators he didn’t want to be part of the Drexel investigation. But after officials released the statement to the press regarding the jailhouse informant, Brown says he was labeled as a “snitch.” There is now a $15,000 bounty on his head and his safety in prison is at risk, Brown said.