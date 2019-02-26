Cops say they mailed drugs to jail. Now, they will visit the inside of J. Reuben

Three people sent contraband through the mail to an inmate at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, and they now face criminal charges, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
Tara Anders, of Conway; Drake Hill, of Myrtle Beach; and Serena Anders, of Conway, all face drug-related charges for their alleged roles in the scheme.
According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation started after possible delivery of contraband to an inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in October 2018. The contraband was being sent through the mail, authorities said.
A four-month investigation ended with the arrests of the three suspects. None of the suspects were employees at the jail.
