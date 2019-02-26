These are the drugs Horry Police found when they raided a Racepath home

Police found cocaine and marijuana when they raided a Racepath area home on Monday afternoon.
Horry County police charged Kahlil Shreef Bellamy with distribution of crack cocaine. They also charged Clyde Bellamy II with distribution of crack cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
According to the department, on Monday, the narcotics & vice and street crimes units used a search warrant at a home on the 1600 block of Shannondora Street in the Racepath community.
Inside the home, police found 73 grams of crack cocaine, eight grams of cocaine and 68 grams of marijuana.
