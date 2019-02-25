Fight over movie choice leads to bite attack between Myrtle Beach couple, cops say

As the Oscars were being handed out, a disagreement over movie selection in Myrtle Beach led to a bite attack, according to an arrest report.
Myrtle Beach police charged Bevan Xavier Brooks Sr., 40, with domestic violence, resisting arrest and a seat belt violation.
Officers responded to a Yaupon Drive residence for an assault at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday — the same time the Academy Awards was distributing some of its top prizes, according to a police report.
The victim said she was watching a movie with Brooks as the two sat on a bed. She became disinterested and turned over to watch a different film on her phone, the report states.
Brooks got angry because the victim was on the phone, the report states. She went to the bathroom, and when she returned, Brooks was still mad because her dress was on the bed.
He tried to take the victim’s phone to keep her from watching the movie and a struggle began, according to the report. Brooks reportedly bit the victim on the leg. She went to the police station to report the incident, and officers say they saw the bite mark.
Brooks and the victim lived together for about a year.
Around 1:30 a.m., the victim’s daughter called police saying Brooks was trying to climb to their second-floor balcony, the report states. Officers responded and arrested Brooks. He resisted as police tried to put him in the patrol car and twice removed the seat belt.
