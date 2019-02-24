He entered a woman’s home uninvited and then attacked her when told to leave, police say

A man entered a woman’s home uninvited and then punched her and dragged her to the floor by her hair when told to leave, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Police responded to 1000 62nd Ave. South on Saturday in reference to an assault, the report states. Police met with the woman, who said the man walked into her home uninvited and began yelling about another unidentified woman, according to the report.
The woman walked into the kitchen, where she could see the suspect in the living room area, and told him to leave, the report states. He then became irate and attacked the woman, punching her in the face multiple times and grabbing her by the hair and dragging her to the ground, according to the report.
The woman was able to get away from the man and hid in a nearby closet while calling 911, the report states. She told police she then saw the man leave in a taxi heading toward U.S. 17 Bypass, according to the report.
Police reported seeing a minor laceration to the woman’s mouth, which appeared to be a result of the assault, the report states. The woman filled out paperwork and police enacted a warrant for the arrested of 36-year-old Antwann Derell Higgins for third-degree assault, according to the report.
