Myrtle Beach man reportedly performed sexual act in public, then ran from police

A Myrtle Beach man who exposed himself and performed a sexual act in public early Sunday morning is now facing multiple charges, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach police responded to Happy Holiday Motel for an indecent exposure call, the report states. A male in a red hoodie and jeans was reportedly committing a sexual act in a stairwell of the building across from the motel office, from which an employee reported the incident, according to the report.
As police headed to the motel, an officer saw a subject matching the description fleeing on foot toward 4th Avenue North, and he was last seen on 6th Avenue North going toward Kings Highway, the report states.
Another officer arrived at the motel to speak with the victim, who said she was working the front desk when she witnessed a man on the second floor of the building across the parking lot pull down his pants and commit a sexual act, according to the report. The woman said she saw “everything, and she felt the man was watching her and directing the act toward her, the report states.
When police arrived, the man fled, according to the report. The other officer who had seen the male matching the description had begun a foot pursuit of the suspect, the report states. Officers enacted a perimeter and eventually detained a man wearing a red jacket, jeans and no shoes, according to the report.
An officer returned to the motel and asked the woman if she would be willing to attempt to identify the suspect, the report states. She agreed and told police that the man they had detained was the man she had witnessed performing the sexual act, according to the report.
Robert Levander Young, 35, was taken to Myrtle Beach Jail and charged with resisting arrest and public exposure, the report states.
