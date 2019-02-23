Crime

They stole $6,000 worth of items from Victoria’s Secret. Now, police want your help

By David Wetzel

February 23, 2019 12:55 PM

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying five people who they say stole $6,000 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County, according to a tweet.

According to surveillance photos released by the department, two men and three women are wanted for stealing approximately $6,000 worth of items from the store, located at 10177 North Kings Highway, the tweet says.

Police ask that anyone with information call them at 843-915-8477.

