Here’s the latest on a stolen donation truck from the Salvation Army of Horry County

An hours-long scare ended happily for the Salvation Army of Horry County after its stolen box truck was found abandoned on the side of a road.
The truck was stolen overnight from the donation center in north Conway, said Jerry Williams, community relations director. The group posted on Facebook about the stolen truck on Friday morning. About 30 minutes later, the agency reported the vehicle was safe.
Williams said the truck was abandoned along Four Mile Road in the Conway area. Police continue its investigation into the incident.
“We’re extremely thankful,” Williams said of finding the truck.
The Salvation Army of Horry County recently purchased the white, box truck, Williams said. Without it, the agency would have had difficulty picking up donations from homes and businesses.
