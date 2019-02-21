Coastal Carolina warns students to remain in place because of shooting near campus

Coastal Carolina University officials have warned all students in Campus Walk Apartments to shelter in their current locations because of a shooting Thursday night.
A heavy police presence of CCU and Horry County police are blocking off the entry road to the apartment. A SWAT unit was also called to the scene.
Campus Walk Apartments is private off-campus housing that is near the university off U.S. Highway 501.
A police officer on scene said that a suspect fired shots off in his room and there are no injuries.
The Sun News will update as more information becomes available.
