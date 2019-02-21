Two arrested, one charged with attempted murder from Jan. 8 shooting in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Police have arrested two suspects following an investigation into a shooting that occurred on Jan. 8 in the area of 1305 Hemingway Street, and one has been charged with attempted murder.
Antonio Terrell Pierce Jr. has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and destruction to personal property. He was denied bond.
Tyreauna Holmes has been charged with accessory to a felony after the fact, and obstruction of justice, and was issued a $20,000 surety bond.
Both subjects were taken into custody Tuesday.
