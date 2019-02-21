Crime

Two arrested, one charged with attempted murder from Jan. 8 shooting in Myrtle Beach

By Alan Blondin

February 21, 2019 08:10 PM

PIERCE, ANTONIO TERRELL - ATTEMPTED MURDER, POSS. WEAPON DURING VIOL. CRIME, IF NOTALSO SENT. TO LIFE W/O PAROLE OR DEATH, UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF PISTOL, MALICIOUS INJURY DAMAGE) TO PERSONAL PROPERTYVALUE $2,000 OR LESS
PIERCE, ANTONIO TERRELL - ATTEMPTED MURDER, POSS. WEAPON DURING VIOL. CRIME, IF NOTALSO SENT. TO LIFE W/O PAROLE OR DEATH, UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF PISTOL, MALICIOUS INJURY DAMAGE) TO PERSONAL PROPERTYVALUE $2,000 OR LESS
PIERCE, ANTONIO TERRELL - ATTEMPTED MURDER, POSS. WEAPON DURING VIOL. CRIME, IF NOTALSO SENT. TO LIFE W/O PAROLE OR DEATH, UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF PISTOL, MALICIOUS INJURY DAMAGE) TO PERSONAL PROPERTYVALUE $2,000 OR LESS

Myrtle Beach Police have arrested two suspects following an investigation into a shooting that occurred on Jan. 8 in the area of 1305 Hemingway Street, and one has been charged with attempted murder.

Antonio Terrell Pierce Jr. has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and destruction to personal property. He was denied bond.

Tyreauna Holmes has been charged with accessory to a felony after the fact, and obstruction of justice, and was issued a $20,000 surety bond.

Both subjects were taken into custody Tuesday.

Alan Blondin

Alan Blondin covers golf, Coastal Carolina athletics and numerous other sports-related topics that warrant coverage. Well-versed in all things Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the Grand Strand, the Northeastern University journalism school valedictorian has been a sports reporter at The Sun News since 1993, earning eight top-10 Associated Press Sports Editors national writing awards and 18 top-three S.C. Press Association writing awards since 2007.

  Comments  

things to do