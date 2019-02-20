Something’s fishy … woman charged with heist from Myrtle Beach grocery store

Five-finger discount in aisle 2?
A Myrtle Beach woman faces a shoplifting charge for stealing frozen fish from a Myrtle Beach grocery store, according to a police report.
An officer responded to the Food Lion on South Kings Highway around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for the reported theft. An employee said he saw Wandnetta Edwards, 40, come into the store and pick up two bottles of beer.
She then went to the frozen food section and took a package of tilapia, according to the police report. She put the fish in her large purse and then went to the checkout registers. There, she paid for the beer and not the fish, police said.
When Edwards tried to leave the store, employees stopped her, the reports states. She told police that she forgot to pay for the fish.
