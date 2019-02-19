He demanded cash and cigarettes while he robbed a Dollar General store, cops say

A man robbed the Dollar General in Loris early Sunday morning and got away with various items.
Horry County police responded to the 320 S.C. Hwy 701 North location around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday for the reported strong-armed robbery.
The victim, a Dollar General clerk, said the suspect walked behind the counter and demanded money and cigarettes, according to a police report. The suspect told the clerk that it was a robbery.
The suspect fled the area with “miscellaneous” items, according to officers.
Police did not provide any description of the suspect in their report.
