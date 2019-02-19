Crime

He demanded cash and cigarettes while he robbed a Dollar General store, cops say

By Alex Lang

February 19, 2019 04:01 PM

A man robbed the Dollar General in Loris early Sunday morning and got away with various items.

Horry County police responded to the 320 S.C. Hwy 701 North location around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday for the reported strong-armed robbery.

The victim, a Dollar General clerk, said the suspect walked behind the counter and demanded money and cigarettes, according to a police report. The suspect told the clerk that it was a robbery.

The suspect fled the area with “miscellaneous” items, according to officers.

Police did not provide any description of the suspect in their report.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents.

