Shots fired, fights and pepper spray: Saturday at Big Kahuna’s Bar takes criminal turn

A night at the Big Kahuna’s Bar in Conway included a fight that spilled outside and a security guard returning fire after a shooting, according to a police report.
Horry police responded to 3505 S.C. Hwy. 544 Overpass in Conway around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday for a reported fight. While on the way, dispatchers told officers that shots were fired.
The officers met with two people who worked security at the bar, according to the report. The two said a fight began inside the bar and spilled outside. Security personnel used pepper spray, but it did not have much effect.
Eventually, the crowd went to their vehicles and one of the employees heard shots and saw flashes coming from a vehicle, the report states. One of the employees then shot back at the car.
The suspects’ vehicle left the scene, but was quickly pulled over by a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper on U.S. Highway 501. Police detained the suspects, and one gave officers a false name, according to officers. That man — Jaquan Jerry Wilson, 24, of Myrtle Beach — was charged with providing false information.
Police have not identified the other suspects in the incident.
