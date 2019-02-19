Crime

Shots fired, fights and pepper spray: Saturday at Big Kahuna’s Bar takes criminal turn

By Alex Lang

February 19, 2019 11:15 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

A night at the Big Kahuna’s Bar in Conway included a fight that spilled outside and a security guard returning fire after a shooting, according to a police report.

Horry police responded to 3505 S.C. Hwy. 544 Overpass in Conway around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday for a reported fight. While on the way, dispatchers told officers that shots were fired.

The officers met with two people who worked security at the bar, according to the report. The two said a fight began inside the bar and spilled outside. Security personnel used pepper spray, but it did not have much effect.

Eventually, the crowd went to their vehicles and one of the employees heard shots and saw flashes coming from a vehicle, the report states. One of the employees then shot back at the car.

The suspects’ vehicle left the scene, but was quickly pulled over by a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper on U.S. Highway 501. Police detained the suspects, and one gave officers a false name, according to officers. That man — Jaquan Jerry Wilson, 24, of Myrtle Beach — was charged with providing false information.

Police have not identified the other suspects in the incident.

CrocoThemes WordPress Themes

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

things to do