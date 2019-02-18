Her dog attacked another dog, Horry cops say, and now she faces a criminal charge

A 30-year-old faces a charge after her dog attacked another dog, according to an arrest report.
Horry police charged Christy Collins with possession of a dangerous animal. She was booked into J. Reuben Long on Saturday and released the same day.
According to a police report, in October an officer responded to Southgate Parkway for the incident. The victim said she was walking her dog and a chocolate lab got out of the house and bit her dog, according to a police report. The lab then pulled the other dog into the yard. There, the victim separated the two animals.
The woman said it was the second time the lab attacked her dog, the report states.
The dog that was attacked went to the vet because the victim feared it needed stitches.
Collins was not home at the time of the incident, the report states. Her mother told the officer she was near the side of the house and heard the dogs fighting. She added she did not know how the lab got out of the home.
