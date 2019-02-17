Crime

He grabbed a hospital employee by the throat. Now, he’s facing assault and battery charge

By David Wetzel

February 17, 2019 06:58 PM

A 28-year-old man is facing third-degree assault and battery charges after grabbing a hospital employee by the throat and shoving him, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Officers were at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Saturday night for an unrelated incident when an assault was reported, the report states. A man began yelling obscenities through the door at hospital staff before police entered and told him to sit down and stop screaming, to which he obliged, according to the report.

When doctors and other hospital staff attempted to enter the room to check on the man, officers witnessed him push the victim back by the throat, the report states.

A doctor who was witness to the incident told police she saw the man jump at the victim when he opened the door, according to the report. She said he then grabbed the hospital employee by the throat and pushed him, the report states.

Officers went into the room, restrained the man and placed him under arrest. Mitchell Tyler Mon was charged with assault and battery of the third degree, according to the report.

After all medical treatment was completed, the offender was transported to Myrtle Beach Jail, the report states.

