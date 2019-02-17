He stole male enhancement pills from Wal-Mart. Now, police are working on killing mood

Myrtle Beach police are preparing warrants for a man who allegedly stole male enhancement pills from Wal-Mart on Seaboard Street, according to an incident report.
A loss prevention employee notified police on Saturday about a shoplifting incident that was not in progress but decided not to file a report while being unable to identify the suspect at the time, the report states. However, police were notified again on Sunday that the man had entered the store but had not stolen anything, allowing the employee positively identify the man, according to the report.
Another employee who the man had given his name and phone number to also identified him as the same guy from the previous day’s theft, the report states.
On the first day, the man was seen concealing the male enhancement pills while walking around the store, according to the report. The man was walking with an unidentified woman who was not believed to be involved and was not with him when he went in the next day, the report states.
The price of the stolen items was $17.94, according to the report.
The report states that warrants will be sought for the man since the shoplifting was not freshly committed Sunday.
