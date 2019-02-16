How a night out in Myrtle Beach led to domestic violence charges for married couple

Myrtle Beach police charged a married couple with domestic violence early Saturday morning after both suffered injuries following a night out on the town, according to an incident report.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of North Ocean Boulevard for the report of domestic violence at Breakers Myrtle Beach Resort, the report states. Officers met with a woman who said she and her husband were driving down the road after a night out when he punched her in the mouth, according to the report. Officers noticed visible apparent marks on her lip, the report states.
Security provided officers with the room number where the couple was staying and police went to the room, where the man answered the door and identified himself as the woman’s husband, according to the report.
The man had blood and visible injuries on his face and neck and told police that he and his wife had gotten into an argument on the way back to the hotel and she scratched his face, the report states. He told officers he believed she was jealous about something that happened at the bar but did not provide specific details, according to the report.
Because both had apparent injuries and the primary aggressor could not be determined, 48-year-old Austin Darrel Sluder Jr. and 46-year-old Christy Anne Sluder were arrested for domestic violence and taken to jail, the report states.
The man and woman, who have two children and have been married for 26 years, were both charged with domestic violence third degree, according to the report.
