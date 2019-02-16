How a night out in Myrtle Beach led to domestic violence charges for married couple

A man threatened to kill himself in front of his wife following a physical altercation and brandished a BB gun when confronted by officers, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Police responded to the 700 block of 11th Avenue South on Saturday night in response to a reported disturbance, the report states. An officer met up with a neighbor who called in reporting hearing loud arguing and yelling in the apartment above hers, and the victim was alongside, according to the report.